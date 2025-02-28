Jerry Jones not participating in NFL Scouting Combine interview
The Dallas Cowboys have been on the scouting trail during this week's NFL Scouting Combine. Fans have heard from new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, as well as plenty of draft prospects.
However, the voice that many were expecting to hear this week, owner Jerry Jones, will not be participating in his bus interview from the combine.
RELATED: Cowboys assistant coach Junior Adams earns high praise from a top WR prospect
According to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News, Jones has decided to decline speaking with the media.
"Jones was tentatively scheduled to meet with the media Friday afternoon after his arrival at the combine. But a club spokesperson said the Cowboys owner had a conflict with other commitments and meetings that had been scheduled. He won’t hold his customary session on the Cowboys bus, but is expected to be available to address the team’s offseason approach next week," wrote Moore.
The Cowboys' owner had plenty to say on the day Schottenheimer was officially introduced as the head coach of the franchise.
Now, it appears the charismatic owner will be taking things in a different direction when it comes to his communication with the media.
There's plenty to digest already from everything that has happened at the combine. For all your Cowboys combine news, keep here with us On SI.
