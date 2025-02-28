Potential first-round RB had 'amazing' meeting with Cowboys at NFL Combine
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new running back, and while they have yet to meet with Ashton Jeanty, they're spending time getting to know some of the other premier backs.
On Friday, it was reported they met with North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson. Of the two, Hampton has the higher draft grade with many pundits projecting him to be selected in Round 1.
Hampton was asked about his meeting with Dallas, and he said, it was “Amazing to get to know those guys, get to know the coaches."
Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach this offseason, and he brought in Klayton Adams to be his offensive coordinator. Both coaches have emphasized a desire to run the ball more, which is surely appealing to the 220-pound bruiser.
The Cowboys had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season, which could look even worse if they're unable to retain Rico Dowdle in free agency. That's why it's imperative they do their homework on every back in this class.
Hampton, who rushed for 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns in three seasons, would be a great addition, but the Cowboys might need to trade back for that to happen. No. 12 feels high while No. 44 feels like a long shot for him to still be on the board.
