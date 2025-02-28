Cowboys assistant coach Junior Adams earns high praise from a top WR prospect
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson offered high praise for Dallas Cowboys' first-year wide receivers coach Junior Adams, calling him "the best receiver coach in the league" and predicting he will "change the game" for the organization.
Johnson, who played under Adams during the coach's tenure as Oregon's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, developed into one of college football's most productive receivers under Adams' guidance.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys eye elite wide receiver with formal combine meeting
"He knows what it takes to get to the league. He knows what it takes to build the players," Johnson said. "I 100% told him as soon as he got in that Jalen Tolbert's going to be a guy you're going to stick with. He's a sponge."
Johnson noted that Adams quickly recognized Tolbert's potential after joining the Cowboys' staff. "Literally as soon as the first day he got in the facility, he said Jalen Tolbert is one of those guys I respect," Johnson said.
MORE: Why 'Dream Target' RB is perfect for Cowboys offense coordinator Klayton Adams
Entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys, Tolbert aims to build on his career-best season, where he recorded 49 receptions, 610 yards, and 7 touchdowns.
Adams joined the Cowboys' coaching staff this offseason after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Oregon. During that span, he helped Johnson develop into one of college football's top receivers, with Johnson amassing 169 receptions for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns under Adams' tutelage.
Additionally, Adams has played a key role in developing some of the league's top playmakers, including Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Rome Odunze during stints with Washington and Eastern Washington.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys have 'awesome' meeting with star NFL Draft WR prospect
The Cowboys are hoping Adams can bring that same developmental touch to a receiving corps that's working to complement star CeeDee Lamb. Beyond Tolbert, the Cowboys' receiver room includes more young players like Pro Bowl special teamer KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy.
Adams' track record of developing college talent into NFL-ready receivers is something Dallas is banking on as they look to strengthen their passing attack for the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries