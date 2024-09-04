Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players to start in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off their 2024 season against the Cleveland Browns from Huntington Bank Field.
Fantasy football managers are always on the hunt for those week-winning matchups, and for the Cowboys, there are a few key players who could deliver big points in Week 1.
Here's a breakdown of the top three Cowboys picks to dominate your fantasy matchups
TE Jake Ferguson
If Ferguson is on your roster, he's probably your top tight end, and there's no reason to bench him this week. Even facing a tough Cleveland defense, he has the potential to put up solid numbers. Here's why.
Ferguson, a rising star at just 25 years old, was a hidden gem last year and this year, often available in the 7th to 8th rounds of PPR formats. His breakout season last year, with 71 receptions, 761 yards, and 5 touchdowns, solidified him as a top-tier tight end, and a growing reliable option for quarterback Dak Prescott.
While the Browns were generally tough on tight ends last year, they did give up their fair share of touchdowns, especially in the red zone - where the Browns' defense was the worst last season.
This plays right into Ferguson's strengths, as all 5 of his touchdowns last year came from within the 20-yard line.
K Brandon Aubrey
Don't overlook this option either, kicker Brandon Aubrey can outscore some skill players if given the opportunity to put his powerful leg to use.
This might be the case given the Browns' defense, which ranked number one overall last season and boasted the top pass defense.
Dallas' offense might find themselves settling for field goals more often than touchdowns (hopefully not), making Aubrey a valuable fantasy asset this week.
Remember, if Dallas finds themselves within the 48-yard line, expect Aubrey to trot out and make fantasy owners very happy.
WR CeeDee Lamb
As the Cowboys' undisputed number one receiver, Lamb is poised for a massive target share. No matter how much attention the All-Pro draws, Lamb should find plenty of space to operate.
Lamb's ability to turn short catches into long gains makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Expect a healthy dose of receptions and yards, with a good chance of finding the endzone.
It also helps knowing that his recent deal should have him more energized than ever to continue to produce at a high level.
