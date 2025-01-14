Jerry Jones reaches out to college superstar coach for Dallas Cowboys HC vacancy
We all knew it was going to happen, and here we are. Let the Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys talk begin because Jerry Jones loves to make a splash.
Perfectly stealing the spotlight from the Wild Card Weekend finale between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, it is being reported that Jerry Jones has reached out to Coach Prime to see if the Colorado football coach would be interested in patrolling the sideline for America's Team.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports was first to report the news, calling Coach Prime a "top candidate."
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Hiring Deion Sanders, who turned around the Jackson State and Colorado football programs, would be exactly the type of attention-grabbing move you would expect from Jerry Jones.
After missing out on the top head coaching candidates because he dragged his feet with Mike McCarthy, Jones has few options to make a splash.
He could look to former players like Kellen Moore or Jason Witten, but if he wants to make a move that will be felt around the league, hiring the man who helped rebuild the Colorado brand and brought the Buffs back to college football relevancy would be the way to go.
The only quesion is: Is Deion Sanders ready to return to Prime Time? Get your popcorn ready.
