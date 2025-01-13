3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the media when they decided to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy today. Now, rumors are swirling about where McCarthy will land next, as well as who might step in as the Cowboys' next head coach.
The team has a history of turning to former players or familiar faces to fill key roles, making it a real possibility that a former player could become the next head coach.
Here are three former Cowboys players who could find themselves leading the team in 2025 and beyond.
3. Jason Witten
The future Hall of Famer Jason Witten spent 16 years with the Dallas Cowboys, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors.
Witten perfectly embodied what it means to be a hard-nosed, tough football player. In his 17 seasons in the NFL, Witten missed just one game due to a broken jaw. He was also revered for his accountability and leadership, often holding his teammates to high standards.
The star tight end could be a Dan Campbell-esque hire, and since retiring from the NFL, he has gained coaching experience. He is currently the head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, where he has led the team to two straight state titles.
2. Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders spent five seasons in Dallas earning four Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections as well as helping the team win its fifth and most recent Super Bowl title.
As a former player, he understands what it means to be a Dallas Cowboy, with all the media attention and high expectations that come with it.
This experience makes him an ideal candidate for the Cowboys' head coaching role. While he’d need strong coordinators to support him, Coach Prime could be the leader the Cowboys players look up to and rally around.
1. Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore started two games as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback and lost both, but his playing days are certainly not a key factor in why the Cowboys could potentially hire him.
As an offensive coordinator in Dallas, Moore helped lead multiple top-ranked offenses in terms of points per game.
He served as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach in 2018 before becoming the offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022. Many of Dak Prescott's improvements as a player can be attributed to Moore's guidance, making him an ideal candidate for the job.
