Jerry Jones reacts to Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing 2024 NFL campaign
The 2024 NFL season has been a total disaster for the Dallas Cowboys. With injuries piling up and an underperforming effort on the field, the team has fallen to 3-7.
Every time they take the field at AT&T Stadium, it ends in a blowout.
The effort isn't there, the talent is standing on the sideline, and the fan support is dwindling. Everyone is desperate for a change. But what does Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones have to say?
Following Monday night's 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans in primetime, Jones spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on where the team is headed.
"We won one game my first year," Jones said, per ESPN.com. "One. And so have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly we have. And we've had other tough years.
"And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. But, not, this isn't -- y'all have heard me tell these old stories until you're sick -- but not, you stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this."
With the team's struggles, many wonder if the Cowboys should just cut ties with head coach Mike McCarthy and immediately start planning for the future.
But, according to Jerry Jones, the players still believe in their coach.
"That losing the team stuff, that's so overblown," Jones said. "These guys are so, first of all, they're natural competitors. Secondly, they're so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that's not anything that's brother or first cousin to give up.
"Everybody's certainly disappointed, but that's a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go."
It is going to be interesting to see how things go moving forward, but everyone will expect major changes in the offseason. The franchise is broken, and the team now sits in position to have a top 10 pick and add a valuable piece for the future.
Let's just hope Jerry Jones can get things right.
Up next for the Cowboys is a road game against the division rival Washington Commanders, before a quick turnaround and return home to face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. If there is any silver lining, the Giants are one of the few teams Dallas has beaten in 2024 and they will be starting Tommy DeVito.
