Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones reacts to Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing 2024 NFL campaign

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sharing his thoughts on the team's 2024 struggles and disappointing season.

Josh Sanchez

A Dallas Cowboys fan holds a sign reading “fire the GM” during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.
A Dallas Cowboys fan holds a sign reading “fire the GM” during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 NFL season has been a total disaster for the Dallas Cowboys. With injuries piling up and an underperforming effort on the field, the team has fallen to 3-7.

Every time they take the field at AT&T Stadium, it ends in a blowout.

The effort isn't there, the talent is standing on the sideline, and the fan support is dwindling. Everyone is desperate for a change. But what does Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones have to say?

MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans

Following Monday night's 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans in primetime, Jones spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on where the team is headed.

"We won one game my first year," Jones said, per ESPN.com. "One. And so have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly we have. And we've had other tough years.

"And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. But, not, this isn't -- y'all have heard me tell these old stories until you're sick -- but not, you stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this."

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts during the first half against the Houston Texans. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With the team's struggles, many wonder if the Cowboys should just cut ties with head coach Mike McCarthy and immediately start planning for the future.

But, according to Jerry Jones, the players still believe in their coach.

MORE: 4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football

"That losing the team stuff, that's so overblown," Jones said. "These guys are so, first of all, they're natural competitors. Secondly, they're so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that's not anything that's brother or first cousin to give up.

"Everybody's certainly disappointed, but that's a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go."

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is going to be interesting to see how things go moving forward, but everyone will expect major changes in the offseason. The franchise is broken, and the team now sits in position to have a top 10 pick and add a valuable piece for the future.

Let's just hope Jerry Jones can get things right.

Up next for the Cowboys is a road game against the division rival Washington Commanders, before a quick turnaround and return home to face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. If there is any silver lining, the Giants are one of the few teams Dallas has beaten in 2024 and they will be starting Tommy DeVito.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans

4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game

Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game

Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News