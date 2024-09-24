Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan saying he's the biggest problem
It has been nearly three decades since the Dallas Cowboys reached the Super Bowl and their postseason documents since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX in 1996 have been well documented.
Fans have long believed that owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been one of the biggest issues with the franchise and that he has been holding it back.
This offseason, Jones' unorthodox approach had several players frustrated with stalled contract talks leading to a lengthy holdout for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. That holdout seems to have carried over into the regular season, with Dak Prescott and Lamb struggling with timing through the first three weeks.
MORE: Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
During his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones was asked about the fans' belief that he is the Cowboys' biggest issue.
Surprisingly, Jones accepted the criticism.
"That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise?… I accept that completely," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jerry eating some humble pie is something that doesn't happen often, so after a string of losses, Cowboys fans should take this as a win.
Hopefully, Jerry can reflect on the fans' belief that he is the issue and make some moves that will help the franchise moving forward.
