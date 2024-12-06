Jerry Jones responds to Dak Prescott's Mike McCarthy comments
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott may be injured, but that isn't keeping him out of the headlines.
Prescott went viral during the team's Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants for a comical amount of water bottles in front of him, but this week he made headlines for more serious reasons.
The franchise signal-caller showed his support for head coach Mike McCarthy and campaigned for McCarthy to return next season.
MORE: Dak Prescott campaigning for Mike McCarthy return to Dallas Cowboys?
On Friday, Jerry Jones called into Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and was asked about Prescott's comments relating to McCarthy. While Jerry criticized McCarthy's play-calling earlier in the season, he was more supportive this time around.
"Dak has a vested interest in the team. He's a critical part of our success as we go forward. His thoughts and ideas about how to be better are very important," Jones said.
"I understand completely (about him wanting to help Mike McCarthy). That was the right thing for him to say. If he had been out here and our quarterback and making plays and helping us have a better record than we got right now, that's the way you help Mike. Those kinds of things I know are hard when you're hurt."
In typical Jerry fashion, he used a lot of words but didn't say much. It does speak volumes, however, that he has completely changed his tune about McCarthy in recent weeks.
And, when your franchise quarterback is showing their support for the current head coach, you have to listen, so Cowboys Nation could be poised for another interesting offseason.
