Jerry Jones selling Cowboys to Saudi Arabia, per outlandish rumor
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying the final few weeks of the offseason's "dead period" before heading to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp.
But while everyone waits for the players to return to the field after a brief hiatus, it seems like people are getting bored.
Some completely outlandish rumors have been making the rounds, and because a Dallas Cowboys offseason wouldn't be complete without any drama, America's Team is at the center of the biggest ones.
There was a rumor that Dak Prescott is "not 100 percent" and recently underwent an MRI, but this latest rumor makes the Dak discourse seem like small potatoes.
According to FOX Sports 1 host Craig Carton, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones could be selling the team. Carton claims that Jerry could be gearing up to unload the Cowboys onto a group of investors from Saudi Arabia.
"I think they're going to sell the team," Carton said. "I would not be surprised if we start hearing rumblings that Jerry Jones is going after hedge funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, trying to find the suitor to give him the largest check ever given to the owner of a North American sports franchise."
Now, let's be very clear: there is zero evidence to back up Carton's claims.
Like another talking head on FOX Sports 1, Carton has been known for spewing nonsense that he couldn't possibly believe himself. Yet, the network continues to platform him, and we have to hear these fan-fiction tales.
Do you really believe Jerry Jones, who wants to be in full control of every move the team makes, is going to sell the most valuable sports franchise in North America? Do you believe a man with his ego is just going to walk away despite putting his family in prominent positions within the organization?
Not a chance.
So, Carton can say whatever he wants, but all this does is remind us all that training camp can't get here soon enough. Give me discussion about contract extensions any day of the week over speculation that the Cowboys will be owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
