The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024-25 NFL season "all-in," according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Being "all-in" meant waiting until the last minute to sign star players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to record-setting contracts.
Jerry Jones always has high expectations for the team, and with Mike McCarthy on the final year of his contract, many believe it is Super Bowl or bust for the head coach.
If the Cowboys fail to make the postseason or once again exit the playoffs early, the team will likely be in the market for a new head coach.
Many have linked the Cowboys to legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, but some are doubtful that it could actually happen.
Because of Jerry Jones' conservative approach to making big splashes in free agency or any big hires in recent years, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes Jerry "ultimately will be too cheap to pay Belichick."
Florio wrote, "Many think this one is obvious. I think Jerry Jones ultimately will be too cheap to pay Belichick. Until then, Jerry will milk the possibility for as much attention as possible. Hell, he publicly spoke about eventually hiring Belichick in January, not long after issuing a statement that the coach who had won 36 games in three regular seasons would be back for the final year of his contract."
It's certainly something to consider.
We know Jerry loves attention and creating headlines, so until it is time to actually make a hire if the team goes that route, Belichick will continue to be linked to Dallas. Jerry isn't going to shut down any rumors along the way.
Belichick does have an itch to return to coaching, so the opportunity will be there for the Cowboys to name him the next head coach if McCarthy is ousted, but at what cost?
Would Belichick be willing to return to coaching if the Cowboys offered him less than he made with the New England Patriots? According to Sportico, Belichick signed an extension in 2023 worth approximately $25 million per year.
Unless he agrees to take a pay cut, it's hard to see the Belichick-Cowboys marriage taking place. But only time will tell.
