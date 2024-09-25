NFL analyst: Bill Belichick would look ‘like a clown’ as Cowboys coach
There’s been a lot of speculation regarding the future of the Dallas Cowboys. With head coach Mike McCarthy in the final year of his contract, the Cowboys have been linked to Bill Belichick, who Jerry Jones considers a good friend.
The dots are easier to connect the more McCarthy’s team struggles but not everyone is sold on the pairing. Count Andrew Hawkins as one who is skeptical.
MORE: Can Jerry Jones 'afford' to let Bill Belichick be on any other sideline?
Hawkins addressed the situation on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ and dropped an iconic line, saying Belichick could look like a clown if he joins the circus in Big D.
"If you put a king in a circus, the circus doesn't look like a palace, the king looks like a clown." Hawkins on Get Up
It’s hard to argue against Hawkins given the stark contrast in how Jerry Jones runs things in Dallas compared to Belichick’s approach with the New England Patriots.
Belichick has always despised speaking to the media and had one of the tightest run organizations in the NFL for more than 20 years.
Conversely, Jones has never seen a microphone he didn’t want to speak into.
Some believe it will work, including Stephen A. Smith — who says Belichick would make them a contender.
Others see it as an accident waiting to happen, which could tarnish the legendary coach’s legacy.
