NFL analyst: Bill Belichick would look ‘like a clown’ as Cowboys coach

Andrew Hawkins offered a brutal assessment of the Dallas Cowboys when discussing the potential addition of Bill Belichick.

Randy Gurzi

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick / Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK
There’s been a lot of speculation regarding the future of the Dallas Cowboys. With head coach Mike McCarthy in the final year of his contract, the Cowboys have been linked to Bill Belichick, who Jerry Jones considers a good friend.

The dots are easier to connect the more McCarthy’s team struggles but not everyone is sold on the pairing. Count Andrew Hawkins as one who is skeptical.

Hawkins addressed the situation on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ and dropped an iconic line, saying Belichick could look like a clown if he joins the circus in Big D.

"If you put a king in a circus, the circus doesn't look like a palace, the king looks like a clown." Hawkins on Get Up

It’s hard to argue against Hawkins given the stark contrast in how Jerry Jones runs things in Dallas compared to Belichick’s approach with the New England Patriots.

Belichick has always despised speaking to the media and had one of the tightest run organizations in the NFL for more than 20 years.

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Ange
Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Conversely, Jones has never seen a microphone he didn’t want to speak into.

Some believe it will work, including Stephen A. Smith — who says Belichick would make them a contender.

Others see it as an accident waiting to happen, which could tarnish the legendary coach’s legacy.

Randy Gurzi

RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

