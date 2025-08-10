Joe Milton exits Cowboys preseason opener vs. Rams early with injury
The Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams gave fans a good dose of backup quarterback Joe Milton.
It wasn't the ideal day for the young quarterback, as his inability to take some speed off certain throws caused some ugly misses. However, things got even worse for the new Cowboys quarterback.
RELATED: CeeDee Lamb gets penalty in street clothes after accidental collision with official
Late in the fourth quarter, Milton suffered what appeared to be an elbow injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the game.
Milton finished his day 17 of 29 passing, 143 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. But it was the close misses that has people talking after his performance.
Will Grier entered the game after Milton's team and charged the team down the field in a drive that ended with a rushing touchdown from the backup quarterback.
Milton's performance against the Rams left the door wide open for Grier to take a shot at the number two spot on the depth chart.
RELATED: Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones calls Micah Parsons' trade request 'nature of negotiations'
It will be interesting to see if Grier starts the next game instead of Milton. Milton showed flashes of that potential that fans are hoping will blossom. But for now, it truly feels like Grier would be the most trustworthy option if the team had to deal with another long-term Dak Prescott injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie