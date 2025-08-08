Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Joe Milton again dazzles with arm, legs & new nickname

Back from a slight thumb injury, Dallas Cowboys' backup quarterback Joe Milton again lit up training camp with two long touchdowns and a self-anointed nickname.

Richie Whitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Joe Milton was not only back at practice on Thursday in Oxnard, California. The Dallas Cowboys' quarterback was also back, wowing fans with his arm and his legs.

Even though he hasn't started a preseason game in six years, Dak Prescott says he'll play Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams. But, let's be honest, what Cowboys Nation wants to see even more than Dak is the seemingly limitless athletic talents of his backup.

After injuring his thumb in Tuesday's joint practice with the Rams, Milton put on another show. On one Red-Zone play, he scrambled out of the pocket and down the right sideline for a touchdown.

MORE: Cowboys QB coach heaps unreal amount of praise on Joe Milton

Later, he again showed off his impressive arm strength with a long touchdown pass to Texas Tech undrafted free-agent receiver Josh Kelly.

Asked after practice the farthest he's ever thrown a football, Milton casually said "90 yards."

When asked if he considers his arm a bazooka, he joked "Nah ... a rocket."

Regardless of the moniker, Cowboys fans - and coaches - have Milton atop the short list of players they are anxious to watch Saturday night in Los Angeles.

If head coach Brian Schottenheimer decides to sit Dak, Milton will likely get the start, with No. 3 Will Grier also seeing significant playing time.

MORE: Dak Prescott drops potential Cowboys bombshell for preseason

During training camp Milton has flashed the immense skill set and potential that prompted the Cowboys to trade for him last April.

He's only played one regular-season game in the NFL, but all eyes could be on him Saturday night.

Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Joe Milton
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
