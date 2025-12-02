Dak Prescott oozing confidence ahead of Cowboys-Lions Week 14 clash

The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 48 hours away from returning to the field for a showdown on the road against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season.

It begins a crucial stretch of the year, with just five games remaining until the postseason.

For the Cowboys and the Lions, every game counts, with the two teams sitting in the playoff hunt and trying to make a last-second push to punch their tickets.

Dallas enters the game with all of the momentum, riding a three-game winning streak into December, while Detroit is looking to bounce back from a Thanksgiving loss to the division rival Green Bay Packers.

While the stakes are high, so is the confidence, with Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott carrying his confidence in his teammates into Thursday's game now that the team has finally hit its stride. And it is all coming at the perfect time.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Tyler Booker celebrate a win oer the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prescott spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice when he was asked if he's ever felt more confident in his team entering December.

"I don't know if I have, especially going into December, on the simple fact that we didn't play good ball early," Prescott said, via All DLLS. "Now we're starting to catch our stride, starting to figure out who we are, not just on offense but defense and as a team. It's fun, I can tell you that. I've been on other teams where you started off hot, and at this time of the year, you're trying to figure out what you have to do to get back on the horse.

"To have the momentum we do right now, the confidence, and not just that, the right guys in the locker room who understand where we are, who understand that this is the most important time of the year, and showing that in their daily prep and throughout the week, it's fun."

The Cowboys have been considered one of the hottest teams in the league entering the month, and they could prove to be a difficult opponent for anyone if they can punch their ticket to the playoffs. But first, Dallas needs to take care of business on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 4, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with the legendary Al Michaels providing play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit on color commentary.

Kaylee Hartung will be reporting updates from the sideline throughout the night.

