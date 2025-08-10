CeeDee Lamb gets penalty in street clothes after accidental collision with official
Things have not been going well for the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
The team had just one yard of total offense at the end of the first quarter, while the Rams put up 14 points in that same time span.
One thing that has stood out in the first half has been the Cowboys' discipline. The team has struggled with penalties, including from those not even dressed for the game.
In what was one of the best plays of the half for the Cowboys, Joe Milton's bomb downfield to Jonathan Mingo was disrupted by a pass interference on the Rams. However, the Cowboys picked up a personal foul after the play when CeeDee Lamb was accidentally bulldozed by an official.
A team that has struggled with injuries for the last year sees their best receiver get absolutely flatlined while wearing street clothes. Only the Cowboys could deal with something like this.
If Jerry Jones saw that happen, he is probably putting some new verbiage in his contract with Micah Parsons. No way he is paying for a new deal if Parsons gets hit sticked by an official on the sidelines. This team has a lot of work to do, and apparently, that means teaching sideline etiquette. Thankfully, it is the preseason.
