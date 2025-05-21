Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most watched and talked about teams in the NFL, so it should come as no surprise that streaming services want to get a piece of that pie.
According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys will once again feature in HBO Max's annual offseason NFL Documentary Series Hard Knocks as part of the regular season edition of the show.
Alongside the Cowboys during the season, the rest of the NFC East - The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders, will also be featured.
This will be the fourth time that Dallas has been featured on the show, which is the most of any team in the NFL to date. However, this will be the first time they have appeared as part of the in-season lineup.
In this year's edition of the show during training camp, HBO has chosen Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills as their feature team.
The Cowboys last appeared on the show in 2021 during training camp. That season, they would go on to finish 12-5 and win the NFC East.
Dallas also took part in the show in 2002, following that season with a 5-11 record under Dave Campo. Their only other appearance came in 2008 under head coach Wade Phillips, finishing that season with a 9-7 record and missing the playoffs.
