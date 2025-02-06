Kellen Moore has high praise for new Cowboys HC Brian Schotteheimer
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is gearing up for Super Bowl LIX where he will call plays for the Philadelphia Eagles against the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore has been speaking to the media throughout the week, and because the Cowboys always generate attention, he is being asked about his former employer.
When asked about Dallas' new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, Moore had nothing but praise for his former colleague.
MORE: Kellen Moore thankful for Cowboys experience ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The two worked together for one season in 2022 when Schottenheimer was a coaching analyst.
"Schotty's a great person, loved my year working with him, obviously we connected a lot just as far as the game plans…" Moore said, via DallasCowboys.com.
"Schotty was phenomenal for me, and he'll be great for Dak [Prescott] and all those guys."
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys player now in Super Bowl discusses team culture difference
Everyone who has spoken about Schotteheimer has had high praise. There was even a report that Mike McCarthy helped Schotteheimer prepare for his interview with Jerry Jones. That says a lot about the respect McCarthy has for the man who would eventually replace him.
Let's hope it works out for the Cowboys and Schottenheimer in the longrun. As for Moore, he has his hands full on Sunday evening.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys