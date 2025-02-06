Kellen Moore thankful for Cowboys experience ahead of Super Bowl LIX
While the Dallas Cowboys may be watching Super Bowl LIX from home, there will be some representation in New Orleans when the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the Caesers Superdome.
Former Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was traded before the final roster cuts this season, will be suiting up for the Chiefs. On the opposite sideline, former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be calling plays for the Eagles.
Moore was Dallas' offensive coordinator from 2019-2022, before spending one year with the Los Angeles Chargers and ultimately returning to the NFC East.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys player now in Super Bowl discusses team culture difference
When speaking to the media during Super Bowl Week, Moore reflected on his time in Dallas and had nothing but praise for the organization and opportunity.
"Being in Dallas, it was my first time really coaching, first time being an offensive coordinator," Moore said, via DallasCowboys.com. "At the end of the day, it's your first time, you're going to learn a lot. You're going to screw up a lot, you're going to be able to learn and grow.
"I was fortunate to be around some of the best from coaches to players. It was a really, really great opportunity, really growing opportunity for me, and I feel like I was fortunate to be in that situation."
MORE: Cowboys' roster talent praised by NFL insider at Super Bowl media day
Moore spent time under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.
While Moore was once viewed as the head coach in waiting in Dallas, he moved on and now has the opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring. And after Sunday passes, Moore is expected to land the New Orleans Saints head coaching gig.
It's safe to say he's done well for himself.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys