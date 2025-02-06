Selfless Mike McCarthy instrumental in Brian Schottenheimer landing Cowboys job
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a “reset” in 2025 under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
It was an unexpected hire during a promising coaching cycle but the Cowboys believe they needed a mixture of continuity and change, which Schottenheimer gives them after spending two years as McCarthy’s offensive coordinator.
McCarthy led Dallas to a record of 49-35, including 36 wins from 2021 through 2023. He didn’t have postseason success but there was still interest on both sides in keeping him on the sidelines.
In the end, Jerry Jones didn’t want to commit to the five-year deal McCarthy sought. According to Jay Glazer, this led to an amicable parting.
Not only were there no hard feelings from McCarthy but Glazer also said he helped Schottenheimer prepare for his head coach interview.
Before being named offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer spent one season as a coaching analyst under McCarthy. That gave him three years worth of experience with Jerry and Stephen Jones.
As much as that helped him prepare, the knowledge McCarthy shared had to be invaluable. He had a front row seat to the Jones’ operation and knows better than most how to impress them.
That type of selflessness is rare in such a competitive market but it’s just one example of why the players in Dallas loved McCarthy during his tenure.
