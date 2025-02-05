Former Dallas Cowboys player now in Super Bowl discusses team culture difference
While the Dallas Cowboys won't be participating in Super Bowl LIX, there is one player who began the season with the star on his head who will be taking the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday evening.
Peyton Hendershot, who started 17 games for the Cowboys as a rookie before suffering an injury setback in his sophomore campaign, was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of training camp.
Now preparing for the Super Bowl, Hendershot sat down with the media with some interesting soundbites surfacing.
One question Hendershot received was from DLLS Sports and he was asked about the difference in mindset in approach between his new and former teams.
According to Hendershot, Kansas City is just all about winning.
While he didn't say it directly, it does highlight what several other players who left Dallas for other players have said.
There is always chatters about distractions in Dallas and criticism that Jerry Jones is not all about winning. So when you hear a former player immediately say the mindset with his new team is "all about winning," it seems to play into that narrative.
Nevertheless, Hendershot has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring and the Cowboys are revamping their coaching staff and looking towards next season.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
