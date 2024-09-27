CeeDee Lamb shares heartwarming moment with young fan after big win
After a disappointing Week 3 outing, Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb bounced back in a big way.
Lamb was criticized during the team's loss against the Baltimore Ravens for his poor body language after losing a fumble in the redzone early in the game. Lamb apologized for his behavior and sideline outburst with quarterback Dak Prescott and vowed to be better.
He certainly was.
Lamb hauled in seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the Cowboys' win over the division rival New York Giants.
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants
The All-Pro pass catcher was in high spirits after the bounceback game and spread the love with a heartwarming moment with a young fan who called out to him on his way into the tunnel to the locker room.
Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas shared a video of Lamb running into the tunnel when he heard a young fan call his name and ask for his gloves. Lamb went one step further. He took off his cleats and jumped towards to kid to make sure he got the souvenir.
That's the kind of wholesome content you love to see.
Through the first week of the season, Lamb has 20 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
As we prepare to enter the second month of the season, Lamb has all of the momentum behind him and will hope to continue his production into October.
