Jerry Jones addresses lack of Derrick Henry pursuit by Cowboys
Another week another interview for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones who made his first appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan since his heated exchange last week with the station's hosts over the team's lack of offseason moves.
Jones expressed surprise at the attention the incident received, suggesting that it wasn't as significant as it was made out to be.
"I'm surprised that last week got the attention it got," Jones said. "I love the job y'all do."
Before being prompted, Jones brought up the topic of running back Derrick Henry, who the Cowboys were rumored to be interested in signing during the offseason.
Henry, a three-time All-Pro, currently leads the league with 873 rushing yards. He helped the Ravens secure their fifth consecutive win on Monday night 41-31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he rushed for 169 yards. This marked his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season and his third performance with over 150 rushing yards.
Jones dismissed the speculation, stating that Henry's style of play wouldn't have been a good fit for Dallas' offense and that his high salary demands would have made it difficult to manage the team's cap.
"I don't know if he'd be having a career year in our situation," Jones said. "We don't run that type of offense at all. Derrick Henry didn't fit (because of) managing the (salary) cap."
The veteran back reportedly had interest in joining the Cowboys this past offseason, but Henry made it clear that the Cowboys never reached out to him.
The Cowboys are now facing the consequences of missing out on a player who could have significantly improved their offense. As a result, they currently rank last in the league in rushing yards, averaging just 77.2 yards per game after seven weeks.
In contrast, the Ravens lead with an impressive average of 210.9 rushing yards per game.
