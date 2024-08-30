Linval Joseph reveals why chose to sign with the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have finalized a deal with former two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph, who made a name for himself playing under the Cowboys' current defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during their time with the Vikings.
When asked if Mike Zimmer played a role in his signing with the Cowboys, Joseph said, “Plays a big role. I mean, I know Zimmer, I know this defense, and I’m glad to be a part of this defense again because I played six years there in his defense, and it really helped my development of my game".
Joseph is the second former Mike Zimmer product to sign with the Cowboys, following Eric Kendricks.
Both signings are expected to be invaluable, as they bring a wealth of knowledge to the Cowboys' young, unproven players at linebacker and defensive tackle.
They could also become key staples in the defense early in the season, as the rest of the team adapts to its new defensive system.
