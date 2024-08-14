Marist Liufau: Dallas Cowboys rookie review from Week 1 of NFL preseason
In his first preseason action as a Dallas Cowboy, Marist Liufau had a solid but unremarkable performance. While he managed to avoid giving up huge plays, he also failed to make any splash plays that would turn heads. Let’s take a look at his performance and discuss what lies ahead for the young linebacker.
Liufau’s ability to stay relatively disciplined and gap-sound was a positive. In Mike Zimmer’s defensive scheme, gap control is crucial. He held his ground, maintained his assignments, and prevented big gains by maintaining proper positioning.
He did have one run fit (1:30 min mark in the video above) where he could have done a better job at staying square to prevent getting flushed out of the play. But overall, he was solid staying gap-disciplined in his first outing as a professional.
However, Liufau’s lack of impact plays was noticeable. He didn’t create turnovers, register sacks, or disrupt the Rams’ offense. While it’s unfair to expect fireworks in his first preseason many were likely hoping for a glimpse of his playmaking abilities that he showed at Notre Dame. Unfortunately, that glimpse didn’t materialize.
The silver lining is that Liufau has room for growth. As the preseason progresses, he’ll need to elevate his game. Whether it’s shedding blocks quicker, reading the quarterback’s eyes, or anticipating plays, he will have to find ways to make some impact plays. The coaching staff will undoubtedly emphasize these areas in practice.
Overall, Marist Liufau’s debut was neither spectacular nor disappointing. It was a fine first performance as a pro. Hopefully, we will see Liufau continue to improve throughout the next two preseason games and into the regular season.
