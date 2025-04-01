Micah Parsons asked Jerry Jones to call agent for contract negotiations, no call made
The NFL annual meetings are underway in Florida which means Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in front of a microphone. As is usually the case, when Jones gets to speak to the media, headlines are made for better or for worse.
That was the case on Tuesday when Jones claimed that he and Micah Parsons have agreed on "big aspects" of a contract extension.
Jones noted that Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, has not been involved. That's when the Cowboys owner made a big mistake.
MORE: Micah Parsons claps back at Jerry Jones for disrespecting agent
He disrespected Mulugheta, who Parsons has a lot of respect for, by claiming he didn't know his name and that he is not worried about the agent in the contract discussions. That led to a response from Parsons.
Now, there is another wrinkle to the drama.
Not only did Jerry Jones go public in saying he doesn't know who Parsons' agent is and that Parsons is one of the few people who has his number, but he apparently is ignoring a request from the star player.
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys extension with Micah Parsons ‘not urgent at all’
Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports says Parsons asked Jerry and Stephen Jones to call Mulugheta to negotiate. So far, no call has been made.
Instead, Mulugheta has been having conversations with Cowboys director of salary cap/player contracts Adam Prasifka.
If Parsons is attempting to engage in good faith contract negotiations, Jerry Jones needs to stop playing games. If he doesn't act quickly, a relationship could be soured beyond repair, and that's not what you want to happen with a player as important to the franchise as Micah Parsons.
