Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
It is looking more and more likely that Micah Parsons will not be available for the Dallas Cowboys' Week One NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
As the contract saga lingers, Parsons was spotted at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Wednesday on his way to get a second medical opinion on his back. Parsons underwent an MRI over the weekend that came back clean, leading to the pass rusher getting cleared for practice, which begins Friday.
However, he decided he needed another opinion before making any further decisions in his stand-off with the team.
MORE: Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
Now, as the drama continues, and as trade rumors continue intensifying, there is another wrinkle in the mess. Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., sent out an ominous message about just how long the contract stand-off could go.
Parsons followed up with, "And it'll get worse before it gets better."
Another fan asked Parsons, "What round we in? At least 10?" He joked back, saying, "I'd say Round 6?" with a laughing face.
MORE: NFL insider 'confident' Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons will reach deal amid trade buzz
This just adds further doubt that Micah Parsons will be available for the team in the first week of the season, because he is exploring all options -- especially with the second opinoin on his back.
And, if this is really only "Round 6" of 12, everyone better buckle up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie