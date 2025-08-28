Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies

Micah Parsons' status for the Dallas Cowboys' Week One NFL opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is looking more and more grim after a cryptic message from his brother.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons talks with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh after game at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons talks with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh after game at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It is looking more and more likely that Micah Parsons will not be available for the Dallas Cowboys' Week One NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

As the contract saga lingers, Parsons was spotted at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Wednesday on his way to get a second medical opinion on his back. Parsons underwent an MRI over the weekend that came back clean, leading to the pass rusher getting cleared for practice, which begins Friday.

However, he decided he needed another opinion before making any further decisions in his stand-off with the team.

Now, as the drama continues, and as trade rumors continue intensifying, there is another wrinkle in the mess. Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., sent out an ominous message about just how long the contract stand-off could go.

Parsons followed up with, "And it'll get worse before it gets better."

Another fan asked Parsons, "What round we in? At least 10?" He joked back, saying, "I'd say Round 6?" with a laughing face.

This just adds further doubt that Micah Parsons will be available for the team in the first week of the season, because he is exploring all options -- especially with the second opinoin on his back.

And, if this is really only "Round 6" of 12, everyone better buckle up.

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons during a game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons during a game against the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

