NFL insider 'confident' Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons will reach deal amid trade buzz
It's been a drama-filled offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, with yet another superstar engulfed in contract drama leading up to the NFL regular season. Unlike last season with Dak Prescott, this one has been personal.
Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade from the team after Jerry Jones bashed his agent in public, while other jabs have been exchanged.
Negotiations have stalled, and it now looks like a game of chicken between the two sides with a critical moment rapidly approaching. In just over a week, Parsons will have to decide whether he wants to cave and play or hold out and forfeit game checks if he doesn't get a new deal.
MORE: Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
In the meantime, there is also growing trade buzz around Parsons, though there's nothing too serious yet. But while there is all of the chaos, NFL insider Jane Slater believes the two sides will eventually reach a resolution and get a deal done.
If you're a Cowboys fan, the growing trade chatter is starting to get a little alarming, but there is no reason to hit the panic button yet.
Hopefully, in typical Jerry Jones fashion, the team is just dragging things on to stay in the headlines.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumor persists online, laughed off by family member
Then, when there is no time left to play with, a deal can get done. Let's stick with the optimistic approach for now, but time is running out.
