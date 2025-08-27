Cowboys predicted to call Micah Parsons' bluff amid contract dispute
The Dallas Cowboys will return to the practice field on Friday, August 29, to begin preparations for the Week One NFL Kickoff Game against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4.
Dallas' big question is whether superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons will be on the field with the team when practice begins.
Parsons has been medically cleared for practice after undergoing an MRI on his back, so the ball is in his court for whether he wants to continue his hold-in or suit up with his teammates. Time is running out on a resolution between the two sides, so an important decision needs to be made.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumor persists online, laughed off by family member
ESPN's Dan Graziano made his "Don't be surprised if..." predictions for all 32 teams in the league, and he predicted the Cowboys will call Parsons' hold-in bluff.
While the Cowboys and Dak Prescott waited until the final moment to strike a deal, the two sides had been talking, and Prescott was practicing. That is a major difference from the Parsons situation, which doesn't have a direct end in sight.
"This thing seems a lot more frosty, and Jones appears dug in. Unless Parsons relents and instructs his agent to get a deal done even if it's on the team's terms, it's hard to imagine him getting his extension before the season starts," Graziano wrote.
MORE: Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama
"So then Parsons has a choice to make: play on his current contract or not, with the Cowboys openly holding the threat of a 2026 franchise tag over him."
Parsons has remained with the team to avoid piling up fines during training camp, so it would be a complete change in tune if he were willing to lose out on nearly $1.5 million per game by sitting out. Teammates and coaches have also said they believe he will be there for Week One, so buckle up for an interesting few days.
