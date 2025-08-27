Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys announced the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Tuesday after a flurry of difficult cuts throughout the day.
Now that the 53-man roster is set, the team can call in some reinforcements with the practice squad.
MORE: Cowboys bolster secondary with 2 waiver wire claims familiar to coaching staff
Each team around the league is able to bring in 16 players to form their practice squad for the regular season, but there is also an exception. Teams can get a one-player exemption for a player from the International Player Pathway Program (IPP),
This year, fan favorites like training camp standout Traeshon Holden and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin were among the players to return as members of the practice squad.
Did your favorite player make the Cowboys' initial practice squad for the 2025-26 season?
A full look at the team's practice squad roster can be seen below.
2025 Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster
Wide Receiver
Defensive Back
- C.J. Goodwin, cornerback (STORY)
Waiver wire requests were processed at 12:00 p.m. ET. Players who passed through waivers are free to sign with any team and join their practice squad. This post will be updated with the latest practice squad news as it becomes available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue
4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie