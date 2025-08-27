Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
The Dallas Cowboys are currently working to play roster gymnastics while figuring out the initial practice squad roster for the 2025-26 NFL season, but there's something bigger going on.
Micah Parsons' ongoing contract saga continues to be a major storyline for the team ahead of the Week One opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Will he or won't he be suited up on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field?
That's what everyone wants to know, and on Wednesday afternoon, the soap opera took another dramatic turn when a photo of Parsons at DFW airport began to circulate online.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumor persists online, laughed off by family member
According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Parsons is "getting a second opinion on his back per a source informed."
Parsons underwent an MRI on his sore back last weekend that came back clean, according to the team. He was then cleared to practice.
It looks like Parsons has other plans and may want to drag out the situation a little longer if he is seeking a second opinion on his back, which was used as the reason he did not participate in practice during training camp.
MORE: If Micah Parsons plays in Cowboys' NFL opener vs Eagles, don't expect much
Parsons seeking a second opinion on his back could also hint that he is exploring all options as his hold-in is closing in on a crucial point. With Dallas returning to practice on Friday and the season opener just over a week away, Parsons will need to decide if he's going to fold or dig in and continue his game of chicken by missing games and forfeiting nearly $1.5 million per game.
It's going to be interesting to see how this plays out or what bizarre twist comes next, but at least he's not on a plane to Green Bay.
