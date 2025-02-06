Micah Parsons comments on new Dallas Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus' age
Micah Parsons is believed to be in line for a record-setting contract in the offseason. Parsons is a generational talent who the Dallas Cowboys hope will be the anchor of the defensive unit for the foreseeable future.
This season, Parsons will be taking the field under the guidance of a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus, who was hired to replace Mike Zimmer during the team's reshuffling of the coaching staff.
Parsons was speaking to the media during Super Bowl Week and asked about his new defensive coordinator, specifically how he felt going from an older to younger coach.
"Age don’t really mean nothing with scheme," Parsons said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
"You got to have a good scheme and got to go. Andy Reid is older and he's one of the damn best head coaches/OCs in the game. I don’t care about age."
Eberflus is 54, while Zimmer was 68. It may not seem like a giant age gap, but the game is fluid and schemes have to adapt to keep up with the times.
As Parsons says, "Age don't really mean nothing" and the Cowboys will hope he can continue playing at a high level under his new defensive coordinator. If he can, the defense is one step closer to finding success.
The next step is locking Parsons up for the longterm so the team can build around him.
