Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on if Derrick Henry would've saved Cowboys
One of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest weaknesses during the 2024-25 NFL season was an inconsistent running game. While Rico Dowdle turned things on down the final stretch, the team ranked at the bottom of the league through the first half of the year.
The Cowboys' struggles on the ground highlighted the fact that they missed on Derrick Henry during free agency. Despite Henry living in Dallas during the offseason, the team never even reached out.
With the Baltimore Ravens, Henry finished second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,921) and first in rushing touchdowns with 16. Henry lit up the Cowboys in Week 3, rushing for 151 yards and two scores.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
That added insult to injury for Cowboys Nation, who never understood why Jerry Jones never gave Henry the call.
But, for star defender Micah Parsons, the addition of Henry would have never made a difference.
Parsons made an appearance with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio when he said that the Cowboys' struggles were so great that Henry couldn't have really helped.
MORE: Stephen Jones defends Schottenheimer hire with jab at other candidates
“I’m afraid Derrick Henry ,” Parsons said. “We were that — Derrick Henry should be blessed because he played with Lamar and he almost runs for 2,000 yards.
"The hypothetical can sound pretty good, but we struggled so much that I don’t even know if Derrick could’ve helped us. It would’ve been another Tennessee Titan year for him.”
It hurts to hear, but it's true.
MORE: Cowboys' roster talent praised by NFL insider at Super Bowl media day
It wasn't until late into the season that the Cowboys decided to run the ball more consistently. That resulted in Dowdle eventually topping 1,000 yards for the season.
So, while Henry would have been a flashy signing, the team's stars don't think it would have been worth the price. Now, the Cowboys move into the offseason with Dowdle potentially leaving in free agency and could find themselves in need of a running back to lead the backfield in 2025.
Luckily, hometown star Ashton Jeanty of Boise State could be within reach in the 2025 NFL Draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys