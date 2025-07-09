Micah Parsons continues to be Dallas Cowboys biggest storyline
The Dallas Cowboys head off to Oxnard, California, in less than two weeks to officially kick off training camp. However, as the team ramps up its preparations for the 2025 NFL season, one big question remains.
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons remains in limbo as he awaits his new blockbuster contract extension which is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
Both sides have remained optimistic that a deal will get done, but no progress has been made.
With training camp around the corner, the team would like to get a deal done sooner rather than later to avoid any distractions.
In a recent post by The Athletic, Cowboys insider Jon Machota discussed the Parsons situation and whether the superstar edge rusher will be on the field for training camp without a deal.
"The Cowboys have several key players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, but none of their financial situations come close to Parsons’, who is in the fifth year of his rookie deal. Parsons did not attend organized team activities but was in attendance for mandatory minicamp. He has said that he will be in California for the start of training camp whether or not a new deal has been reached," he wrote.
"However, he did not confirm if he would be doing on-field work without a new contract. It seems likely that he will not participate if that’s the case. With Dallas being in the first year with a new head coach and largely new coaching staff, it seems to be in everyone’s best interest for Parsons and the Cowboys to get something worked out before the first camp practice, which is scheduled for July 22."
While Parsons will be in Oxnard, the Cowboys need to act fast to get a deal done so Parsons can begin taking the necessary steps to get ready for the season.
There is no denying the impact Parsons makes on the field, so Jerry Jones and company need to stop dragging their feet.
