Cowboys to use Micah Parsons as 'chess piece' in new defensive scheme
Mike Zimmer is in control of the Dallas Cowboys defense once again. After three years of Dan Quinn running the show, Mike McCarthy turned to a face many Dallas fans know.
Zimmer, who was with the Cowboys from 1994 through 2006, has been out of the league for the past couple of seasons but remains a highly respected defensive mind. He’s also expected to bring some positive changes to this defense as he continues to build upon Quinn’s foundation.
One of those changes will be to disguise their plans with Micah Parsons. By far the best defender on the roster, Parsons spent much of his time on the edge under Quinn, although he did move him more frequently in 2023.
According to defensive run game coordinator Paul Guenther, that will be the norm in this new scheme.
"We're going to utilize his abilities to what puts him in the best position, our team in the best position," Guenther said via Nick Harris of the Cowboys official website. "Sometimes it's going to be good for him, sometimes it's going to be good for the guy next to him, he's just gotta understand the role. Really what we're trying to do is get him to understand the whole defense, not just one spot."
Parsons is a chess piece on defense with his unbelievable mix of speed and power. He’s defied the odds as a pass rusher, never recording fewer than 13 in a season despite not having the prototypical build for a pass rusher.
He’s more than just a pure rusher, however, and has to be accounted for on every single snap. That’s far more complicated to do when the offense isn’t sure where he will be from one play to the next.
