4 Cowboys who can win a starting job in Week 1 of NFL Preseason
Football is finally back as the Dallas Cowboys will take the field this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.
Of course, the excitement over preseason games fades quickly for most fans since many of the regular starters don't play for long — if at all.
However, they're still very important, especially for players trying to lock down a starting spot.
With that being said, here's a look at four players who could secure their place as a starter with a good showing in L.A.
Brock Hoffman, Center
Even with Cooper Beebe playing well, the Cowboys starting center might be Brock Hoffman. The undrafted free agent who has been with Dallas for the past two seasons — following a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Browns — has been impressive.
Even Dak Prescott has spoken up for the third-year pro, saying he would "go to war" with him. Hoffman is the strong favorite and if he looks as comfortable in live action as he has in camp, we might as well crown him the starter.
Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver
The Cowboys have their top two wideouts set in CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. The only thing that could mess this up would be the front office bungling the current contract negotiation with Lamb — well, bungling it worse than they already have.
As for the WR3 spot, that's still not fully decided. While some don't consider this a starting position, it typically is in Dallas and should be even more in 2024 considering their suspect backfield. Several players are vying for that spot but third-year pro Jalen Tolbert has the inside track.
He hasn't lived up to his draft status but he still has more experience than the rest of the field. That's why he can lock the job down if he proves himself ready this weekend.
Tyler Guyton, Left Tackle
When the first unofficial depth chart was released, it was surprising to see Tyler Guyton listed as a backup. Chuma Edoga was the LT1 despite positive reviews for the rookie. The very next day, we were reminded why it's called an "unofficial" depth chart as Guyton was again on the field with the first team.
Guyton, the first-round pick from Oklahoma, was primarily a right tackle in college. He has the tools to be special and has held his own against Micah Parsons in camp. That's no easy feat but it hasn't secured him the spot just yet. Perhaps showing out during their first live-action will do the trick.
Marist Liufau, Linebacker
The only rookie listed as a starter on the depth chart was linebacker Marist Liufau. While it's true the first unofficial release should be taken with a grain of salt, rookies are typically kept out of the starting lineup.
Liufau being elevated to a No. 1 spot along with Eric Kendricks and Damone Clark speaks volumes to the respect he's already earned from defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. On Sunday, he will get his first taste of NFL action and could use that to secure his spot.
