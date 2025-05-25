Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract extension 'matter of when, not if'

Micah Parsons is due for a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the regular season.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been a busy one, but it will ultimately be defined by whether or not the team can reach an agreement on a contract extension with Micah Parsons.

Parsons is asking for a lot of money, and it's difficult to make it happen with Dak Prescott already on a mega contract and CeeDee Lamb also making big bucks, but the Cowboys linebacker is the youngest member of the core and perhaps the best player currently on the roster.

That's why CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan thinks the Cowboys will reach an agreement on an extension with Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"It's a matter of when rather than if the Cowboys will hand Parsons a contract extension," Sullivan wrote.

"When they do, it'll in all likelihood make the Dallas pass rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Since coming into the league, Parsons has registered at least 12 sacks in all four of his seasons. He's also been named an All-Pro in three of his four seasons and to the Pro Bowl every year. Parsons should eye a contract that exceeds Ja'Marr Chase's $40.25 million in AAV."

The clock is ticking, but Parsons should eye training camp as a reasonable deadline for the Cowboys to get their offer in order.

That being said, the sooner an extension happens, the more ease the Cowboys and Parsons should feel going into the season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs on the field against the Houston Texans
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs on the field against the Houston Texans. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

