Cowboys' Dak Prescott among NFL's most anticipated injury returns
The Dallas Cowboys are a different team when Dak Prescott is on the sidelines versus the field.
Prescott's absence was felt last season as they looked like a different team after he suffered a hamstring injury in early November.
The Cowboys offense took a bit of a dip in the scoring department and his injury killed any chances of a possible comeback in the second half of the season after a 3-5 start.
MORE: Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys
Pro Football Focus writer Ryan Smith is looking forward to Prescott's return.
"The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, largely due to Dak Prescott missing the final nine games of the season with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9. Prescott has since stated that he’s “close to 100%,” leaving little doubt he’ll be ready for the season opener in Philadelphia," Smith wrote.
"Prescott was at his peak in 2023, earning a 90.0 PFF grade, fourth among 38 qualifying quarterbacks. He led the league with 38 big-time throws while limiting mistakes, posting a career-low 2.0% turnover-worthy play rate.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown echoes Cowboys teammates with 'Coach Schotty' endorsement
"To support his return, the Cowboys added wide receiver George Pickens via trade from the Steelers. Paired with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, Pickens brings a dangerous vertical presence, having logged 39 contested catches over his first three seasons — one of the highest marks in the league."
Prescott will be in his age-32 season, so his age is beginning to enter the concern category, especially if he is unable to return to his 2023 self.
That being said, Prescott has every reason to be back to his old self to lead the Cowboys back to the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career
CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst
Cowboys urged to make splash RB signing of former All-Pro by ex-NFL star