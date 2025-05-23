Micah Parsons named one of 'next NFL dominoes to drop' amid contract drama
One of the biggest elephants in the Dallas Cowboys locker room is the contract that will eventually come Micah Parsons' way. The defensive superstar is in line for a blockbuster contract extension, whether it be with the Cowboys or another NFL franchise.
There have been reports and rumors all offseason that Parsons' deal will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
As Cowboys Nation waits for a deal to get done, Bleacher Reports' Kristopher Knox is providing some hope.
MORE: Micah Parsons playfully puts foot down with new policy for fans seeking photos
Knox recently shared his predictions for the "next NFL dominoes to drop" and Parsons getting a deal done was on the list.
"Parsons is set to be a free agent in 2026. While his guaranteed $24 million salary for this season is respectable, it pales when compared to top-of-the-market edge-rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million annually). Parsons has little reason to take the field without a new deal, and Dallas is highly likely to appease him with a record-setting deal," he wrote.
"The Cowboys waited until quarterback Dak Prescott was in a contract year before giving him a historically high $60 million-per-year extension. Expect Parsons' extension to outpace that of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is currently the league's highest-paid non-quarterback at $40.3 million annually."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro trade buzz draws in another NFC team
Parsons showed up to the team's first voluntary workout this offseason and has spent some time around the team during OTAs.
The star pass rusher is doing his best to show the Cowboys some good faith, but the front office needs to get to work to get a deal done. Once a Parsons extension is completed, more cap space will be open and the team will be able to get after some other key contract negotiations.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Analyst says Cowboys did little to address 'primary concern' this offseason
Cowboys rookie has high praise for HC Brian Schottenheimer's energy
Potential Trevon Diggs trade price would fleece Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue makes bold prediction for rookie campaign
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc