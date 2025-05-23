Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons named one of 'next NFL dominoes to drop' amid contract drama

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension, and he's predicted to be one of the 'next NFL dominoes to drop' this summer.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest elephants in the Dallas Cowboys locker room is the contract that will eventually come Micah Parsons' way. The defensive superstar is in line for a blockbuster contract extension, whether it be with the Cowboys or another NFL franchise.

There have been reports and rumors all offseason that Parsons' deal will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

As Cowboys Nation waits for a deal to get done, Bleacher Reports' Kristopher Knox is providing some hope.

Knox recently shared his predictions for the "next NFL dominoes to drop" and Parsons getting a deal done was on the list.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"Parsons is set to be a free agent in 2026. While his guaranteed $24 million salary for this season is respectable, it pales when compared to top-of-the-market edge-rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million annually). Parsons has little reason to take the field without a new deal, and Dallas is highly likely to appease him with a record-setting deal," he wrote.

"The Cowboys waited until quarterback Dak Prescott was in a contract year before giving him a historically high $60 million-per-year extension. Expect Parsons' extension to outpace that of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is currently the league's highest-paid non-quarterback at $40.3 million annually."

Parsons showed up to the team's first voluntary workout this offseason and has spent some time around the team during OTAs.

The star pass rusher is doing his best to show the Cowboys some good faith, but the front office needs to get to work to get a deal done. Once a Parsons extension is completed, more cap space will be open and the team will be able to get after some other key contract negotiations.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

