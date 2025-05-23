Micah Parsons playfully puts foot down with new policy for fans seeking photos
Micah Parsons has quickly become one of the most popular players on the Dallas Cowboys roster. The defensive superstar is already 13th in franchise history with 52.5 sacks in just four seasons.
If he records double digits once again in 2025, he will jump into the top 10. That's one of the reasons fans are always thrilled to get an autograph or take a picture with Parsons.
The Penn State product is usually quick to oblige, but he has a new rule. Fans who don't show respect and ask how he's doing will not get a photo, according to his new policy, which Parsons shared on X.
"New rule if someone doesn’t ask how I’m doing before the ask for a picture or put they phone in my face ima say no lol," Parsons joked on X
Parsons was being playful with his post, but there's surely some truth behind the words.
While most fans are respectful, there always seems to be one who thinks the players owe them something. For those who politely wait and show respect, this new rule won't be a problem.
For those who are offended by it, be nicer.
