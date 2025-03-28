Cowboys defense gets boost from surprising new name in recent NFL mock draft
With April just around the corner, the NFL mock drafts will continue to come in at a rapid pace. For the Dallas Cowboys, the focus has typically been on offensive prospects, but that could be changing.
There have been calls for them to address their needs along the defensive line, especially after they struggled against the run last season. Now, there's another position to consider with Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team making a surprise pick in his recent mock draft.
Even with wide receivers Matthew Golden and Emeka Egubuka, as well as running back Ashton Jeanty on the board, Valentino selects South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 12 for Dallas.
"A popular spot to mock a receiver or running back, the Cowboys shouldn't feel the need to reach at either position. There will be starting-caliber playmakers at each of their picks on the board on Day 2. Getting a more dynamic safety than either Malik Hooker or Donovan Wilson is how this secondary can take a massive jump in playmaking. Nick Emmanwori is a historic-level athlete and proved capable of elevating a unit in 2024." — Valentino, The 33rd Team
Valentino is correct that Emmanwori would be an upgrade at safety, and it's hard to recall the last time the Cowboys had a game-changer at the position.
Emmanwori stole the show at the NFL Combine, but he's more than just a workout warrior. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder recorded 88 tackles with four interceptions, two of which he returned for a touchdown, as he led the Gamecocks' defense through a dominant stretch in 2024.
If the Cowboys were ready for a difference-maker such as Emmanwori, this is the year to do it. There will still be options for them at wideout and running back on Day 2, and even Day 3, that could help them round out the roster.
