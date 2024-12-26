Micah Parsons fires back at Detroit Lions star shading Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have been mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs and have nothing left to play for this season other than pride. And they are making sure to defend their honor on and off of the field.
Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has been a driving force for keeping the team focused on performing, most recently stuck up for the franchise during the latest episode of hispodcast on Bleacher Report.
Parsons was referencing comments made by Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who said he would be "sick" if Dallas would have drafted him during an interview with Kay Adams.
“I’ll be honest with you man. I really like the Lions. I like everything they stand for with Dan Campbell, they’re play style. But bro, everyone wants to come play for America’s Team. We don’t gotta get on the media and start cappin’ (lying), how many people tell Jerry ‘come get me’. We’re not even going to throw names out there," Parsons told teammate Trevon Diggs.
"It’s a tax-free state. You’re going to get more marketing dollars than you ever had – in one year – than you ever had. And then the running back success that we’ve had in Dallas…”
Dallas has had several talented running backs throughout the years, most notably Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett, but the overall team success has not been there.
The Cowboys did have interest in Gibbs when he was coming out of Alabama, but it turns out things worked well for him in the long run. And, for the Cowboys, maybe they will eventually land a new running back who wants to be there.
