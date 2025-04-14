Micah Parsons gives Dallas Cowboys excitement at start of offseason program
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the offseason program on Monday morning and there was a major presence in the building.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons was in attendance for the beginning of the new regime's offseason workouts.
Parsons had previously spent the past few offseasons working out on his own and doing individualized programs.
Now, as he seeks a blockbuster contract extension and looks to step up in a leadership role with the team, Parsons is showing up early and ready to go to work.
The Cowboys hope Parsons will pick up where he left off in 2024 after he was able to get healthy.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Having Parsons in attendance for the start of the offseason program is a great way for the team to begin its prep for what will hopefully be a bounceback season.
