Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons gives Dallas Cowboys excitement at start of offseason program

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons changed up his offseason strategy and gave the team something to be excited about entering the offseason program.

Josh Sanchez

NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the offseason program on Monday morning and there was a major presence in the building.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons was in attendance for the beginning of the new regime's offseason workouts.

Parsons had previously spent the past few offseasons working out on his own and doing individualized programs.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys set to begin offseason workouts, kick off new era

Now, as he seeks a blockbuster contract extension and looks to step up in a leadership role with the team, Parsons is showing up early and ready to go to work.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaks to campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaks to campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp. / John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys hope Parsons will pick up where he left off in 2024 after he was able to get healthy.

MORE: Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals. / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

MORE: Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death

Having Parsons in attendance for the start of the offseason program is a great way for the team to begin its prep for what will hopefully be a bounceback season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft

Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?

Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News