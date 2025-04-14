Dallas Cowboys set to begin offseason workouts, kick off new era
The Dallas Cowboys' new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer is moving swiftly. The league is just mere days away from the 2025 NFL Draft. However, before they get there, the Cowboys will see some action on the field.
On Monday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the reminder that the Cowboys, along with the New Orleans Saints, will start offseason workouts this week.
RELATED: Micah Parsons rips into new college football NIL era, offers solution
The Cowboys' 2024 season can be summed up by injuries and insurmountable pressure. All last season, it felt that former head coach Mike McCarthy was coaching for his career every time the team took the field.
After missing the postseason, it seemed that a clean break from McCarthy was the right move, which is exactly what the front office had in mind as well. Now, it is onward and upwards.
However, Schottenheimer shouldn't have to feel that pressure at this stage in his tenure. Spring workouts should be about where everyone stands heading into summer, and a closer look at what the team may want to look at during the draft.
The franchise knows exactly what they have at quarterback. However, adding depth to other vital offensive positions will be the most important thing they do during the draft.
Injuries can't be avoided; however, not having the guys to step in case of emergencey can be. A new era brings fresh optimism, and that's exactly where everyone should be at the start of offseason workouts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft
Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?
Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death