Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys set to begin offseason workouts, kick off new era

The new era in Dallas under head coach Brian Schottenheimer will begin with offseason workouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer is moving swiftly. The league is just mere days away from the 2025 NFL Draft. However, before they get there, the Cowboys will see some action on the field.

On Monday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the reminder that the Cowboys, along with the New Orleans Saints, will start offseason workouts this week.

RELATED: Micah Parsons rips into new college football NIL era, offers solution

The Cowboys' 2024 season can be summed up by injuries and insurmountable pressure. All last season, it felt that former head coach Mike McCarthy was coaching for his career every time the team took the field.

After missing the postseason, it seemed that a clean break from McCarthy was the right move, which is exactly what the front office had in mind as well. Now, it is onward and upwards.

However, Schottenheimer shouldn't have to feel that pressure at this stage in his tenure. Spring workouts should be about where everyone stands heading into summer, and a closer look at what the team may want to look at during the draft.

Dak Prescot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The franchise knows exactly what they have at quarterback. However, adding depth to other vital offensive positions will be the most important thing they do during the draft.

Injuries can't be avoided; however, not having the guys to step in case of emergencey can be. A new era brings fresh optimism, and that's exactly where everyone should be at the start of offseason workouts.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft

Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?

Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News