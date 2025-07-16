Micah Parsons gives heartwarming speech at HS jersey retirement
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is expected to report to NFL training camp next week with or without a new contract, but first, he had some matters at home to take care of.
Parsons was honored by his high school, Harrisburg High School in Pennsylvania, to remember his historic career and rise to stardom. Parsons, who was a two-way player and a five-star recruit, ranking No. 4 overall in his class, went on to star for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
During his senior year at Harrisburg High School, Parsons recorded 1,239 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, and 29 total touchdowns on offense. He also started at defensive end and was a wrecking ball for the Cougars.
MORE: Micah Parsons continues taking high road while Cowboys drag feet on contract
Now, he will always be remembered at the school after it retired his No. 23 jersey on Tuesday. During his jersey retirement, Parsons shared an emotional and inspirational message, focusing on the importance of giving back to the community and making it clear that everyone makes an impact and difference.
That's the attitude of a leader.
"To be back in this spot where I played and being honored, it means everything," Parsons told the crowd, via FOX 43. "Since I've been here, that's all I've ever been. From the students to the teachers to the coaches to the higher ups, I've just been poured with so much love, and I'm just going to pour it right back.
MORE: 5 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2025 training camp
"Just know that it's been done and it can be done again. I just hope these kids growing up through this program, these camps, these communities, [will] just [make] it their own, bring the community together [and] keep gelling. We're all as one. We make this better."
Parsons is well on his way to building another unforgettable and historic legacy in Dallas. Let's just hope Jerry Jones can get a deal done and pay Parsons what he has earned throughout the incredible start to his professional career.
