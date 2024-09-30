Micah Parsons gives latest injury update on high-ankle sprain
Dallas Cowboys fans were left holding their breath after star edge rusher Micah Parsons was carted to the locker room during Week 4's win over the division-rival New York Giants.
Parsons was eventually diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
The three-time All-Pro is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, but will avoid being placed on injured reserve as he is considered week-to-week.
On Monday, Parsons took some time on his podcast to address his injury and provide fans with the latest, first-hand update on where he stands.
"Yes, tragedy struck, man," Parsons said. "It's tough being in this situation. Obviously got rolled up on, but you know it's football. Things happen. I'll be okay. I'll be back, and I can't wait to get back with my team and get rolling.
"This is just a small injury, you know. Praise the Lord that it was nothing serious and I just can't wait to play. So, you know, I'm good and that's all that matters. I'm just thankful because it could've been worse. People thought it was worse and I'm just happy. It is what it is. It's a sprain; nothing too serious, and I'll be back playing."
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year earned his third Pro Bowl nod and was named a second-team All-Pro.
Parsons was off to a much slower start this season and the time off delivers a big blow to his hopes of winning Defensive Player of the Year, but the team will still be relying on him to make an impact when he heals up and returns to the field.
