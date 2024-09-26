ESPN analyst rips Cowboys' run defense ahead of Giants game on TNF
The Dallas Cowboys are playing football on Thursday night, so fans are treated to a mid-week rant from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who must always deliver a fiery critique of the organization ahead of any matchup, including their Thursday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants.
"Dallas better win this game," Smith declared. "If they don't beat the Giants, they're trash."
He jabbed at the Cowboys' defense for their inability to stop the run, citing even possible vulnerability against Giants' running back Devin Singletary.
MORE: Micah Parsons calls out Cowboys D for getting 'smacked in the face'
"This running game, this running defense, this Dallas Cowboys defense has given up 464 yards rushing in two games," Smith said. "Now I understand Saquon Barkley is gone. But Devin Singletary, has run for over 200 yards in a couple of games. What I'm saying to you is that he hasn't been trash Dallas's defense against the run has been."
Smith emphasized the importance of Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence dominating the Giants' offensive line, which has been a key factor in the Cowboys' dominance over their rival in recent years.
However, in recent weeks, the Cowboys have recorded just one sack, which occurred back in Week 2 vs. New Orleans.
"The problem with Micah Parsons in this defense is that you can't stop the run," Smith continued. "Have you ever had an opportunity to get to the quarterback? Which is how you eat? That's what you're waiting to do."
"Jerry Jones, didn't give you the beef, you understand, particularly at the linebacker spot, you got you're penetrating the front four. And as a result, you're not even getting touched until you're in there."
Smith also pointed out the Cowboys' secondary's vulnerability and their inability to tackle down field.
"Secondary and these brothers are undersized," he said. "So you're going up against a guy like Derrick Henry, he's gonna stiff-form you all day or anybody else for that matter. "You've got to make sure you are not in that position."
While the Cowboys are favorites in tonights game, Smith concluded by predicting a Giants victory if they can effectively run the ball against Dallas's porous defense.
"If you can run on Dallas tonight. The New York Giants are going to beat the Dallas Cowboys and then everything falls apart," Smith said. "Dallas has got to win this game and we're gonna find out whether or not they can stop the run."
