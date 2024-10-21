Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons injury update provided by Mike McCarthy after bye week

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided a slightly optimistic injury update on star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons injured in the second half against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons injured in the second half against the New York Giants.
The Dallas Cowboys defense was ravaged by injuries throughout the first six weeks of the season, so there was hope the bye week would allow some players to come out healthy.

One of the players Cowboys Nation has been waiting for news on is star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was injured in a win over the New York Giants.

Parsons has been fighting to get back onto the field and there was some hope he could return immediately after the team's bye week. While we aren't sure if that will be the case, there is some optimism.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Parsons' progress, and while his answer was brief, it showed some hope that Parsons could return against the San Francisco 49ers.

"He's doing good. Micah is making progress," McCarthy said.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Not only does Parsons bring some much-needed talent and production to the defense, he brings leadership that the Cowboys desperately lack.

So, getting Parsons back on the field should make everyone on the field better.

We will have to continue monitoring Parsons' status throughout the week of practice and hope that he will be available when the Cowboys take the field in primetime against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.

