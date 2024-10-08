Micah Parsons injury update: Owner Jerry Jones provides the latest news
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided an update on the status of star linebacker Micah Parsons during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
While Jones expressed optimism about Parsons' recovery from an ankle injury, he also noted that the Pro Bowl defender's availability for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions remains uncertain.
MORE: Marshawn Kneeland injury update: Cowboys rookie set to undergo surgery
"Micah is close," Jones stated. "But he's iffy for Sunday."
Parsons, a key figure in the Cowboys' defense, has been sidelined due to the ankle injury that he suffered back in Week 4 against the New York Giants a game that Dallas won 20-15.
His absence has left a hole in the defense as well as his fellow teammate Demarcus Lawrence who is on IR for a Lisfranc injury suffered in the same game.
If Parsons is unable to play on Sunday, the Cowboys will once again need to rely on other players to fill the void left by his absence. This was evident this past Sunday night against the Steelers when the Cowboys sacked quarterback Justin Fields three times during their 20-17 win.
