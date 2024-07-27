Micah Parsons shows leadership, gives tough love to Mazi Smith
Micah Parsons is stepping up into a leadership role.
The Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher may have missed some time in the offseason, but he is making up for it as training camp in Oxnard kicks into high gear.
One area Parsons has immediately shown his leadership is by trying to get the best out of his teammates. Following Friday's practice session, Parsons spoke to the media about 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith, who notably underperformed during his rookie season.
Parsons showed tough love when speaking about Smith, essentially saying it's time for him to step up and be the player he was drafted to be.
"It’s not what I think he can be, it’s what Mazi has to be. When you get to this business, there is no more of a choice or a can, it’s either you will or you won’t. They usually try to find someone else to do it if you can’t. It’s what Mazi has to be. He has to be dominant. He has to be a force. He has to be that guy for us," Parsons said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"That’s why they drafted him in the first round. You’re not getting drafted in the first round not to be a productive talent, not to be on the sidelines. We drafted him to be in the game and that’s how much confidence you have (to have). I don’t expect Mazi to do anything. It’s what Mazi has to do at this point.
"That’s why I’m in his corner, I’m rooting for him and hoping to get him better every day. Pushing his conditioning, pushing his limits, because we need Mazi to be strong. We need Mazi to be that great force. He can be a dominant player, it’s just a will and mindset. That’s why we’re all here."
That's what you want to see from your defensive star.
Last season, Smith was undersized and unable to be the run-stuffing one-tech he was drafted to be. He played in only 13 games, with nine total tackles and one sack.
The good news is that Smith has put on weight for this year's training camp, despite recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
According to Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan, Smith is came into camp at 310 pounds, which is a vast improvement from the 293 pounds he weighed during his first season.
Smith was active in drills and showed a great pop out of his stance onto the sled. It was a positive sign that his shoulder seemed to be fully healed and was not a hinderance.
He has received all of the first-team reps as the team's one-tech and will look to continue establishing himself as the main guy at the position.
Let's see if Parsons' words can be the final push to get him over the hump as the Cowboys continue training camp and look for the second-year pro to make a big leap forward.
